Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bozjan Barding

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor typical of those used by the Bozjan Resistance.

Attributes

Related Posts

Now Is The Time Clean Up That FFXIV Bucket List
Mike Williams
All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Farm Bozjan Clusters in FFXIV
Mills Webster