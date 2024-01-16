Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bow of the Autarch
Archer's Arm - Item Level 240
Item Details
76
Physical Damage
77.01
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
An anima weapon.
Classes
BRD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+90
Dexterity
+88
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
