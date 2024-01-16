Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bow of Light
Archer's Arm - Item Level 495
Item Details
102
Physical Damage
103.36
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+200
Dexterity
+194
Determination
+134
Direct Hit Rate
+191
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
495
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV 6.11 Dragonsong's Reprise Ultimate: How to Unlock, Weapons, and Rewards
Michael Higham