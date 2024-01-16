Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Born of the Boughs - The Theme of Gridania Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Related Posts

Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Babil
Mike Williams
Neeko, the Curious Chameleon Coming to League of Legends Soon
Dillon Skiffington