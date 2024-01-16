Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Boots of Happiness
Feet - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Magic Defense
7
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Cloth of Happiness
3
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3700
Max Quality
7400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2703
Craftsmanship
2924
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker: Smileton and Stigma Dreamscape Are Two Incredible Post-Game Dungeons You Should Do
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy XVI Has Lots of Style and Hopefully the Substance to Back It
Nerium
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham