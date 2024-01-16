Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bonewicca Soother's Chestpiece
Body - Item Level 345
Item Details
351
Magic Defense
201
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1066 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+124
Vitality
+113
Critical Hit
+123
Determination
+86
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
345
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
