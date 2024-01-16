Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Bomb Stove
Table - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A cast-iron wood stove designed after a fateful encounter with a voidsent bomb.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Granite
2
Bomb Ash
2
Cobalt Ingot
2
Chromite Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
