Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bomb Stove

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A cast-iron wood stove designed after a fateful encounter with a voidsent bomb.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
2
Item Icon
Bomb Ash
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite 9.30 Patch Notes - Prop Hunt, Chug Splash, New Islands
Dillon Skiffington