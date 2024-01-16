Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bohemian's Boots
Feet - Item Level 13
Item Details
22
Magic Defense
12
Defense
Details
Fits: All ♂
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 13
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Strength
+1
Vitality
+1
Dexterity
+1
Intelligence
+1
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 3
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
