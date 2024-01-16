Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Boar's Bane

Item Details

41

45.92

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
The Biggest Hits From the FFXIV Patch 6.1 (Newfound Adventures) Live Letter
Michael Higham
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington