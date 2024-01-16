Games
Boar's Bane
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 37
Item Details
41
Physical Damage
45.92
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+9
Vitality
+9
Skill Speed
+12
Determination
+8
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
