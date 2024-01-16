Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Blunt Goblin Scimitar
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 37
Details
Crafting
Item Details
41
Physical Damage
28.43
Auto-attack
2.08
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 42
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
43 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+7
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 32
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
