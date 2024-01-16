Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bluespirit Baghnakhs
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 403
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
83
Physical Damage
70.83
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
42012 gil
Sells for
656 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+134
Vitality
+146
Critical Hit
+131
Direct Hit Rate
+92
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
403
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Star Ruby
6
Bluespirit Tile
6
Rose Gold Nugget
6
Manasilver Nugget
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1360
Max Quality
4000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
