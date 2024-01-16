Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Bluefeather Wand

Item Details

118

135.31

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endsinger EX Guide: How to Exchange Totems and Get the Bluefeather Lynx Mount
Andrea Shearon
How To Get All of the Lynx mounts in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall