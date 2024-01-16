Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bluefeather Wand
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 595
Item Details
118
Physical Damage
135.31
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+288
Vitality
+270
Critical Hit
+263
Determination
+184
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
595
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endsinger EX Guide: How to Exchange Totems and Get the Bluefeather Lynx Mount
Andrea Shearon
How To Get All of the Lynx mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall