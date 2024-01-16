Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bluefeather Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 595
Item Details
118
Physical Damage
88.11
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1182 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+206
Vitality
+214
Critical Hit
+132
Determination
+188
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
595
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
