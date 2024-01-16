Games
Bluefeather Rod
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 595
Item Details
118
Physical Damage
129.01
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+270
Spell Speed
+184
Critical Hit
+263
Intelligence
+288
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
595
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
