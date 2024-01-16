Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bluefeather Axe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 595
Item Details
118
Physical Damage
132.16
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+288
Vitality
+300
Critical Hit
+184
Determination
+263
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
595
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
