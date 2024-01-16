Destiny 2
Item Icon

Blue Coral Formation

A luminescent blue coral found within the Sastasha Seagrot.

Alchemist

Item Icon
Blue Coral
2
Item Icon
Seagrot Water
2
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
