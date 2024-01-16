Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Bloody Bardiche Head
Part - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A blood-encrusted bardiche head found lodged in the thick hide of a great buffalo.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
How to Get the Deinonychus Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster