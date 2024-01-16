Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bloodhempen Vest of Striking
Body - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
181
Magic Defense
181
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
500 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+81
Vitality
+84
Determination
+57
Direct Hit Rate
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Electrum Ingot
3
Gagana Leather
3
Bloodhempen Yarn
3
Bloodhempen Cloth
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
