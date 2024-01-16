Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bloodbath

Item Details

Details

A king among monke onke. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Dragoon FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Hayes Madsen
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.17 TFT Patch Notes – Pantheon Release
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Best TFT Imperials Team Comp (Patch 9.15) - Imperial Guardians
Dillon Skiffington