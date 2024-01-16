Games
Blizzaria
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A Yo-kai with an immense chilling power. Use item to acquire Blizzaria.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
