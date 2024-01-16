Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Blissful Kamuy Fife

Item Details

Details

The sweet song of this stout flute is said to summon a kamuy blessed by Lakshmi herself.

Attributes

Related Posts

How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove - March 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle