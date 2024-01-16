Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Blank Oasis Partition
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
This sturdy partition designed in the oasis fashion is partially customizable.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Dead Ends
Mike Williams