Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Blank Invitation

Item Details

Details

The Ceremony of Eternal Bonding invitation from which all future invitations are born.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get Thunderlord in Destiny 2 - The Lost Cryptarch Quest
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Lumina Quest Guide - Exotic Quest, Rose
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Patch Notes - Eververse Update, Power Surge Quest, Nerfs
Dillon Skiffington