FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Blade of the Sephirot
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 220
Item Details
74
Physical Damage
55.25
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
785 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+58
Tenacity
+43
Vitality
+59
Skill Speed
+62
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
