Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Blade of the Fiend

Item Details

HQ

63

47.04

2.24

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite 9.30 Patch Notes - Prop Hunt, Chug Splash, New Islands
Dillon Skiffington