FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Blade of Light
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 495
Item Details
102
Physical Damage
89.76
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+194
Vitality
+200
Determination
+191
Direct Hit Rate
+134
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
495
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
