FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Blackened Scale Mail
Body - Item Level 36
Details
Crafting
Item Details
101
Magic Defense
101
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+8
Vitality
+9
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
36
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
