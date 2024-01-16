Destiny 2
Item Icon

Black Pearl

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A jet black pearl.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Blacklip Oyster
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

