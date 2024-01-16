Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Black Horn Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

44

46.93

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ogre Horn
5
Item Icon
Eye of Wind
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Elden Ring Incantations Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Guide: Diadem, Scrips, Fetes Explained
Cody Perez