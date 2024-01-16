Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Black Clay
Reagent - Item Level 136
Item Details
Details
A partially synthetic clay created by mixing ground stone with an alchemical reagent.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
18 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
