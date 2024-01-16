Games
Beyond Gloam's Veil
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A commissioned portrait of Y'shtola Rhul entitled .
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
20000 gil
Sells for
357 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
