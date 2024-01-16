Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Better Mammet-sized Builder's Tools
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
With these tools, any hardworking mammet can enact noteworthy change upon an island.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
10 Rarest Hairstyles And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4
Mike Williams