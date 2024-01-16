Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Behemoth Warhorn

Item Details

Details

This imposing horn emits a thunderous tone that summons your mighty behemoth.

Attributes

Related Posts

All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Void Ark
Mike Williams