Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Behemoth Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams