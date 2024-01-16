Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Beet
Ingredient - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A Garlean root vegetable that boasts a deep red color from its stem to its bulb.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) Phase 1 Guide - Beetle Omega
Hope Productions
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
The Tam-Tara Deepcroft FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams