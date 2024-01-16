Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Beech Mask of Healing
Head - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
172
Magic Defense
98
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
300 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+50
Piety
+35
Vitality
+47
Critical Hit
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Beech Lumber
3
Muud Suud Horn
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
