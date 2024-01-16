Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bee Basket

Item Details

HQ

Details

A tightly knitted wicker basket filled with a swarm of agitated honeybees.

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV's Free Trial Looks Mighty Tempting, But I Will Not Give In
Kenneth Shepard
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington
Stardew Valley Tips Guide - 8 Tips to Get Your Farm Off the Ground
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington