Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Beauty's Wicked Wiles Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Beauty's Wicked Wiles
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Showcase of Garlond GL-IS
New Items Celebrating Fan Festival 2023 Added to Final Fantasy XIV's Online Store
Mills Webster
placeholder
August Game Soundtrack Roundup
Nate Ewert-Krocker
How To Unlock The New Close Shave Hairstyle in FFXIV
Mike Williams