[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database
Item Icon

Beatrice Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

