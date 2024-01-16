Games
Battledance Materia VIII
Materia - Item Level 420
Item Details
Details
Cannot be melded onto a piece of equipment past the first advanced materia melding slot.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
151 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
