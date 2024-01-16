Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Battle with the Four Fiends (Buried Memory) Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Manganese Ink
3
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
3
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Battle with the Four Fiends (Buried Memory)
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

