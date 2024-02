Meat buns so fresh that they have yet to be removed from the steaming basket. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Determination Bonus: +4% (Max 7) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 8) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No