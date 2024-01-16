Games
Barding of Light
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble a legendary Warrior of the Light.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
