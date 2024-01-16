Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bamboo Paper

Item Details

Details

Thinly sliced bamboo used to preserve the aroma of rare fragrant wood.

Attributes

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Flowers Guide - How to Get All Flower Breeds
Dillon Skiffington
Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi