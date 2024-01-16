Games
Ballroom Etiquette - Display of Power
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An illustrated manual of various Far Eastern vulgarities. Use to learn the /powerup emote.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
