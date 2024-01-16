Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ballroom Etiquette - Display of Power

Item Details

Details

An illustrated manual of various Far Eastern vulgarities. Use to learn the /powerup emote.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Community Questions Pricing of Square Enix's New Meister Arts Figure
Mills Webster
FFXIV Online Store Lets You Get Cozy With a Whole Fat Cat Outfit
Mike Williams
Drink Tea Emote is in FFXIV Innit — How to Get It, is It Worth the Price?
Michael Higham