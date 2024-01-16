Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Baker's Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Place this stall in your garden to play at baker whenever the mood takes you.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Item Icon
Upland Wheat Flour
28
Item Icon
Walnut Dining Table
28
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
28
Item Icon
Ala Mhigan Salt Crystal
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
28
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

