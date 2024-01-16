Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Baby Bun

Item Details

Details

Tastes great on salads and in stews. Use item to acquire the baby bun minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium