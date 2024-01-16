Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Baby Bun
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Tastes great on salads and in stews. Use item to acquire the baby bun minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium