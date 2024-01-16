Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Axe of the Sephirot
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 220
Item Details
74
Physical Damage
84.85
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1177 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+81
Vitality
+82
Skill Speed
+61
Determination
+87
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.11 Dragonsong's Reprise Ultimate: How to Unlock, Weapons, and Rewards
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor