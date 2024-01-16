Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Axe of the Luminary
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 55
Item Details
29
Physical Damage
30.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Gathering
+112
Perception
+64
Reduced Durability Loss
+10
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
