FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Axe of the Fury
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 205
Item Details
73
Physical Damage
83.71
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1096 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+77
Vitality
+76
Critical Hit
+58
Determination
+83
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
205
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
